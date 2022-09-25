Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Trading Down 3.8 %
ALIZY stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
