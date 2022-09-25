Allworth Financial LP Buys 324 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

