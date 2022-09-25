Allworth Financial LP Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

