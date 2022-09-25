Allworth Financial LP Has $511,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

