Allworth Financial LP Has $546,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $143.05 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

