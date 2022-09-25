Allworth Financial LP Purchases 607 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Get Rating

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

