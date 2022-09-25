Allworth Financial LP Sells 71 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.