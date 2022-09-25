ALLY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,882.00 (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $11,882.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ALLY Profile

ALLY’s genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

