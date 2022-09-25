Alpha5 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,469.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Alpha5 coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $841,340.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alpha5

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

