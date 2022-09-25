Amalgamated Bank Has $2.59 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

