Amalgamated Bank Has $2.62 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IRT opened at $17.47 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

