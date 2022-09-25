Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 750,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

