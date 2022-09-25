Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $30.79 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,489,126,108 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

