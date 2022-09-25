AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.1 %

AMERCO stock opened at $500.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.19. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.