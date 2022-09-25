American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

