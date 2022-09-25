Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.68% of Americas Silver worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 83.05%. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

