Amon (AMN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Amon (AMN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $103,173.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Coin Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

