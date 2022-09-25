Ampleforth Governance Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.49 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00024937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $71.75 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

