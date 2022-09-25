Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Frank Kung Sells 200,000 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $983.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $8,443,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $6,704,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

