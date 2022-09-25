Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price at $722.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $682.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.