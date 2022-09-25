Analysts Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 837,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 609,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,713 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

