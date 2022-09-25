Analysts Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Target Price at $107.50

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

WTKWY stock opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

