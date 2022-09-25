Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.42

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 387929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,722.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

