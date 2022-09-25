Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.88 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Ankr has a market cap of $291.62 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

