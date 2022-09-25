Aragon Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Aragon has a market cap of $69.45 million and $13.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00008499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,165,291 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

