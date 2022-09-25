Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $53.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

