argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.22. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

