Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s launch date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

