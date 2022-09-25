B20 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, B20 has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. B20 has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B20 coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About B20

B20’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for B20 is b20.whalestreet.xyz. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

B20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

