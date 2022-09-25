Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81). Approximately 238,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.81).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

About Bacanora Lithium

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

