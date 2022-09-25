Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

