Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,507,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.04% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $82,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after acquiring an additional 623,624 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

