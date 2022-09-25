Bank of America Corp DE Buys 216,507 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of W. R. Berkley worth $84,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

