Bank of America Corp DE Has $88.41 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of Toro worth $88,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after buying an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Toro Stock Down 2.0 %

TTC stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

