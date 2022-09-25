Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of J. M. Smucker worth $86,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

