Bank of America Corp DE Sells 190,341 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of Ryanair worth $96,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

