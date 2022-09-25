Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Brown & Brown worth $103,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

