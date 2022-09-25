Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAPA. Barclays lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 198,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

