Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $47.57 Average PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

