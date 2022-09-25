Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Achieves $425,100.17

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $425,100.17 and approximately $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

