Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $419,761.91 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
Base Protocol Profile
Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Base Protocol Coin Trading
