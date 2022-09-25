Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $419,761.91 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

