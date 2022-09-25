BasketDAO (BASK) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. BasketDAO has a total market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

BasketDAO launched on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BasketDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

