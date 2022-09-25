Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $859,873.41 and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00158587 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,330,605 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.