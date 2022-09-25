Beam Market Cap Hits $12.99 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00298903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00110214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00073635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00073635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.