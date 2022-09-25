Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0009

Beaxy (BXY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $280,081.52 and $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy’s genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

