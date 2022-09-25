Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,911 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $38.98.
BLTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
