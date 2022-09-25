Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,911 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $38.98.

BLTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

