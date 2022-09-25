Bell Bank Acquires 2,094 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Certara were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.