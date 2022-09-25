Bell Bank Acquires 360 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Workiva by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Workiva by 604.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Workiva by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.