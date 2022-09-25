Bell Bank Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.