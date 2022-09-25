Bell Bank Buys 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $334.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

